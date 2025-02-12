Tragic fire in a geriatric boarding house in Odesa region: three dead

A fatal fire broke out in a geriatric boarding house in Odesa region, killing three people, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

The fire in the one-story building of a geriatric boarding house in Berezovsky district occurred yesterday, February 11, around 21:00.

Unfortunately, the bodies of three men, previously residents of the boarding house, aged 53, 76 and 77, who were unable to move on their own, were found at the scene of the fire - the police said.

As part of the proceedings initiated under Part 2 of Art. 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, they were sent for forensic examination. In addition, as indicated, the investigators have ordered a number of other forensic examinations, including fire and life safety examinations.

The police are interviewing 17 evacuees who are currently in the hospital, identifying additional eyewitnesses and witnesses to the incident, and examining the seized documentation on the legal activities of the company. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators and forensic scientists from the Odesa Oblast National Police Forensic Laboratory, rescuers and the State Emergency Service laboratory are involved in the work.

