Tragic diving off the island of Verde: Two Russians did not return from the underwater dive

Two Russian citizens were killed in the Philippines near the island of Verde. This was reported by the AR, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred during an underwater dive when a group of tourists and a local instructor were exploring the seabed.

While diving, people were suddenly attacked by sharks. Three people - two tourists and an instructor - managed to get to the surface and get to the boat. However, the other two, 29-year-old Ilya Peregudin and 39-year-old Maxim Melekhov, were caught in a strong current and ended up in the danger zone.

Coast Guard rescuers later found their bodies. Preliminary investigations indicate that one of the men died as a result of a shark attack - his body parts were found separately. The other one presumably drowned due to loss of consciousness and was unable to receive timely medical care.

The local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and taking measures to improve safety in the area popular with divers.

