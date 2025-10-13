Tragedy on the last kilometer: Ukrainian actor and warrior Oleksiy "Artist" Nakonechny died returning from vacation

Oleksiy Nakonechny, known by the call sign "Artist," died in a fatal car accident while returning to his military unit from leave, where he had spent time with his sick wife and three-month-old son. The death of the soldier was reported by actress Olga Sumska, chairman of the board of the Union of Ukrainian Marines Yuriy Holodov, and Nakonechny's wife, writes UNN.

According to information released by Sumska, Oleksiy almost reached his military unit.

He died, not reaching the unit by 1 km, returning from a short leave, where he visited his sick wife with a three-month-old son. He died in a car accident, so the family is not entitled to compensation

Oleksiy's wife also confirmed his death on her Facebook page.

My beloved! I don't believe it and I never will! You will always be the best Dad for us and my World! But now you are in heaven. I don't know how to go on without you! I always drove away these terrible thoughts! But I promise that I will learn and cope! For the sake of our son!