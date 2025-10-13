Tragedy on the last kilometer: Ukrainian actor and warrior Oleksiy "Artist" Nakonechny died returning from vacation
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksiy Nakonechny, known as "Artist," died in a fatal car accident, just 1 km short of reaching his military unit. He was returning from vacation, where he had visited his sick wife and three-month-old son.
Details
According to information released by Sumska, Oleksiy almost reached his military unit.
He died, not reaching the unit by 1 km, returning from a short leave, where he visited his sick wife with a three-month-old son. He died in a car accident, so the family is not entitled to compensation
Again sad news - after 3.5 years at the front, our brother-in-arms, a volunteer since February 2022, Nakonechny Oleksiy, born in 1978, died. Call sign Artist
Oleksiy's wife also confirmed his death on her Facebook page.
My beloved! I don't believe it and I never will! You will always be the best Dad for us and my World! But now you are in heaven. I don't know how to go on without you! I always drove away these terrible thoughts! But I promise that I will learn and cope! For the sake of our son!
