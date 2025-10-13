$41.600.10
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 8062 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 14425 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
03:26 PM • 14278 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 16127 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 15325 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.
01:46 PM • 12377 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape children
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13277 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13232 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
October 13, 12:28 PM • 23635 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
Tragedy on the last kilometer: Ukrainian actor and warrior Oleksiy "Artist" Nakonechny died returning from vacation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2562 views

Oleksiy Nakonechny, known as "Artist," died in a fatal car accident, just 1 km short of reaching his military unit. He was returning from vacation, where he had visited his sick wife and three-month-old son.

Tragedy on the last kilometer: Ukrainian actor and warrior Oleksiy "Artist" Nakonechny died returning from vacation

Oleksiy Nakonechny, known by the call sign "Artist," died in a fatal car accident while returning to his military unit from leave, where he had spent time with his sick wife and three-month-old son. The death of the soldier was reported by actress Olga Sumska, chairman of the board of the Union of Ukrainian Marines Yuriy Holodov, and Nakonechny's wife, writes UNN.

Details

According to information released by Sumska, Oleksiy almost reached his military unit.

He died, not reaching the unit by 1 km, returning from a short leave, where he visited his sick wife with a three-month-old son. He died in a car accident, so the family is not entitled to compensation 

- Sumska wrote.

Again sad news - after 3.5 years at the front, our brother-in-arms, a volunteer since February 2022, Nakonechny Oleksiy, born in 1978, died. Call sign Artist 

- Holodov also reported the tragedy.

Oleksiy's wife also confirmed his death on her Facebook page.

My beloved! I don't believe it and I never will! You will always be the best Dad for us and my World! But now you are in heaven. I don't know how to go on without you! I always drove away these terrible thoughts! But I promise that I will learn and cope! For the sake of our son! 

– she wrote.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian artist Kyrylo Hryniov, a volunteer since February 2022, died at the front. He belonged to the art association "P. E. P.", was wounded in 2023, and his brother went missing in the spring of 2024.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in Ukraine