“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Tragedy in Khmelnytsky region: a two-year-old child died in a fire

Tragedy in Khmelnytsky region: a two-year-old child died in a fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34604 views

A 2-year-old girl died in a fire in a residential building in the village of Syvorohy. A neighbor rescued a 5-month-old boy who was hospitalized in the regional hospital.

A 2-year-old child died in a fire in a residential building in Khmelnytskyi . The baby was rescued from the smoke-filled apartment. Law enforcement officers are establishing the cause of the fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) of the Khmelnytsky region on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the tragedy occurred on January 22 in the village of Syvorohy, Kamianets-Podilskyi district.

Today, on January 22, at 10 a.m., a residential building caught fire in the village of Syvorohy, Kamyanets-Podilskyi district. Rescuers who arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire found a girl born in 2022 without signs of life in the house 

- the SES said in a statement.

There was also a five-month-old boy in the house at the time of the fire, but he was saved by a neighbor who was the first to rush to his aid. 

Image

The child was hospitalized at the Khmelnytsky Regional Hospital.

The causes and circumstances of the fire are currently being investigated by law enforcement.

Recall

In the village of Berezanka, a fire occurred in an apartment on the top floor of a residential building, killing a 10-year-old boy. The area of fire was 2 square meters, the fire destroyed a mattress.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

