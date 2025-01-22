Tragedy in Khmelnytsky region: a two-year-old child died in a fire

A 2-year-old child died in a fire in a residential building in Khmelnytskyi . The baby was rescued from the smoke-filled apartment. Law enforcement officers are establishing the cause of the fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) of the Khmelnytsky region on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the tragedy occurred on January 22 in the village of Syvorohy, Kamianets-Podilskyi district.

Today, on January 22, at 10 a.m., a residential building caught fire in the village of Syvorohy, Kamyanets-Podilskyi district. Rescuers who arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire found a girl born in 2022 without signs of life in the house - the SES said in a statement.

There was also a five-month-old boy in the house at the time of the fire, but he was saved by a neighbor who was the first to rush to his aid.

The child was hospitalized at the Khmelnytsky Regional Hospital.

The causes and circumstances of the fire are currently being investigated by law enforcement.

Recall

In the village of Berezanka, a fire occurred in an apartment on the top floor of a residential building, killing a 10-year-old boy. The area of fire was 2 square meters, the fire destroyed a mattress.