Traffic will be restricted in the capital's center on Monday: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, August 25, traffic will be restricted again in Kyiv. The reason is security measures involving foreign delegations in the central part of the city.
On Monday, August 25, traffic will be temporarily restricted in Kyiv. This was reported by the State Protection Department of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that the reason for the traffic restriction is the holding of security measures involving foreign delegations.
On August 25, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in the central part of Kyiv
The State Protection Department asked Kyiv residents and guests of the capital to take this information into account when moving around.
Recall
On August 23, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions were in effect in Kyiv, which were introduced in the central part of the city.
