Traffic will be restricted in the capital's center on Monday: what is known

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
August 24, 01:49 PM • 16365 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 32213 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 34785 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 32916 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 44333 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 78069 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 63489 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 34239 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56975 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35680 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence DayAugust 24, 06:31 PM • 16032 views
"Internal Threats": Hungary and Slovakia are destroying Europe from within - MEPAugust 24, 07:28 PM • 6054 views
Beijing hosted the world's first humanoid robot games: 500 "athletes" competed in 26 disciplinesVideoAugust 24, 10:14 PM • 3480 views
"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from Russia10:39 PM • 4214 views
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injuredPhoto11:11 PM • 3402 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 44333 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 78069 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 46476 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 60301 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 46796 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 45654 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 31021 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 31789 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 34512 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 40400 views
Traffic will be restricted in the capital's center on Monday: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

On Monday, August 25, traffic will be restricted again in Kyiv. The reason is security measures involving foreign delegations in the central part of the city.

Traffic will be restricted in the capital's center on Monday: what is known

On Monday, August 25, traffic will be temporarily restricted in Kyiv. This was reported by the State Protection Department of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reason for the traffic restriction is the holding of security measures involving foreign delegations.

On August 25, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in the central part of Kyiv

- the report says.

The State Protection Department asked Kyiv residents and guests of the capital to take this information into account when moving around.

Recall

On August 23, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions were in effect in Kyiv, which were introduced in the central part of the city.

Kyiv considers possibility of taxi operation during curfew21.08.25, 00:53 • 6232 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivAuto
Kyiv