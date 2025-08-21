Kyiv considers possibility of taxi operation during curfew

In Kyiv, taxi services may be allowed to operate during curfew hours. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the capital's OVA, Timur Tkachenko.

Details

According to him, the KMVA received requests from taxi services Bolt, Uklon, and Uber regarding night transportation during curfew hours.

We understand people's needs, but I want to emphasize: the safety of the capital is paramount. Any "gray schemes", illegal passes, and the black market of night taxis will be destroyed - wrote Tkachenko.

He noted that work is currently underway with all law enforcement agencies "to create a clear and transparent mechanism."

"And if night transportation is allowed, it will only be legally, under strict control and responsibility. There will be no chaos in Kyiv. There will be order in Kyiv," promised the head of the capital's OVA.

Recall

In the Brovary city territorial community, a social taxi began operating. The service is provided to people who cannot move independently or use public transport.

In Romania, a taxi driver refused a ride to the country's ex-prime minister and was fined