Kyiv considers possibility of taxi operation during curfew

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
August 20, 03:55 PM • 14300 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 50300 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 35401 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 61979 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 234345 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 79119 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 74250 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 69560 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 229512 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 181867 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
58%
744mm
Popular news
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 19436 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 21141 views
"Poroshenko cannot dictate to Ukraine how to negotiate, because under him the army was plundered, the Russian language was defended, and he himself served in the UOC-MP" - veteranAugust 20, 03:26 PM • 6106 views
Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense05:07 PM • 11025 views
Drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv08:48 PM • 9596 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 30764 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 50303 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 61981 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 234346 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 229513 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 21159 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 19454 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 21513 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 50833 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 61669 views
Actual
Pistol
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Oil

Kyiv considers possibility of taxi operation during curfew

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) received appeals from the most popular taxi services regarding night transportation. Taxi operation is only possible legally and under strict control.

Kyiv considers possibility of taxi operation during curfew

In Kyiv, taxi services may be allowed to operate during curfew hours. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the capital's OVA, Timur Tkachenko.

Details

According to him, the KMVA received requests from taxi services Bolt, Uklon, and Uber regarding night transportation during curfew hours.

We understand people's needs, but I want to emphasize: the safety of the capital is paramount. Any "gray schemes", illegal passes, and the black market of night taxis will be destroyed

- wrote Tkachenko.

He noted that work is currently underway with all law enforcement agencies "to create a clear and transparent mechanism."

"And if night transportation is allowed, it will only be legally, under strict control and responsibility. There will be no chaos in Kyiv. There will be order in Kyiv," promised the head of the capital's OVA.

Recall

In the Brovary city territorial community, a social taxi began operating. The service is provided to people who cannot move independently or use public transport.

In Romania, a taxi driver refused a ride to the country's ex-prime minister and was fined11.07.25, 17:29 • 6544 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyivAuto
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv