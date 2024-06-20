Traffic under Vozdukhoflotsky m overpass resumed

Traffic on Borshchagovskaya Street under the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass has been fully restored. This was reported by the Kiev city state administration (KCSA), reports UNN.

Details

Already in the morning of June 20, trams No. 1 and 3, whose movement was delayed due to the collapse, will run according to the usual traffic schedule.

Eight rescuers of the Kars "Kiev Rescue Service"were involved in the work on clearing the road and tram line under part of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass.

Specialists with the help of special tools dismantled metal structures and sawed them to remove them from the road.

recall

In Kiev, there was a collapse of a pedestrian sidewalk on the bridge along Beresteysky Avenue. The bridge collapsed on Borshchagovskaya street. Eyewitnesses say that a reinforced concrete beam fell and blocked traffic in both directions under the overpass.

As a result of the collapse of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass, traffic was delayed. Traffic along the tram line was also temporarily blocked. There were no casualties.

