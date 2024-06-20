$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 2428 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17918 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 155699 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162441 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212538 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246835 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153045 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371089 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183539 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Traffic under Vozdukhoflotsky m overpass resumed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30968 views

Traffic on Borshchagovskaya Street under the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass in Kiev was fully restored after the collapse of a pedestrian sidewalk on the bridge.

Traffic under Vozdukhoflotsky m overpass resumed

Traffic on Borshchagovskaya Street under the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass has been fully restored. This was reported by the Kiev city state administration (KCSA), reports UNN.

Details

Already in the morning of June 20, trams No. 1 and 3, whose movement was delayed due to the collapse, will run according to the usual traffic schedule.

Eight rescuers of the Kars "Kiev Rescue Service"were involved in the work on clearing the road and tram line under part of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass.

Specialists with the help of special tools dismantled metal structures and sawed them to remove them from the road.

recall

In Kiev, there was a collapse of a pedestrian sidewalk on the bridge along Beresteysky Avenue. The bridge collapsed on Borshchagovskaya street. Eyewitnesses say that a reinforced concrete beam fell and blocked traffic in both directions under the overpass.

As a result of the collapse of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass, traffic was delayed. Traffic along the tram line was also temporarily blocked. There were no casualties.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

