Due to the collapse of part of the overpass: in Kiev, part of trams is delayed

Kyiv • UNN
In Kiev, part of a pedestrian crossing collapsed, which led to a delay in the movement of trams No. 1 and 3 and blocked traffic on adjacent streets.
In Kiev, due to the collapse of fragments of the pedestrian part of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass, the movement of trams No. 1, 3 is delayed. this was warned in the Kiev City State Administration, reports UNN.
Details
The movement of trams No. 1 and 3 is delayed due to the collapse of fragments of the pedestrian part of the Vozdukhoflotsky overpass to the tram line. Traffic along the tram line is also temporarily blocked
The ministry added that automobile traffic is blocked on the border of Borshchagovskaya and Zhilyanskaya streets (under the overpass).
KP "Kyivpastrans" is already planning to organize the movement of buses along the route of Tram No. 3, changes will be announced separately.
The KCSA added that the necessary city services are also working at place to restore the possibility of road traffic as quickly as possible.
Recall
Due to the collapse of part of the overpass on the capital's Air Forces Avenue, traffic is blocked on Borshchagovskaya Street in both directions.