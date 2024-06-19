In Kiev, the bridge collapsed: what is known
On Zhilyanskaya street in Kiev, a bridge collapsed. There is no information about the victims.
In Kiev, a bridge collapsed on Zhilyanskaya street, reports UNN with reference to the message of the capital's Telegram channels.
"On Zhilyanskaya street, a pedestrian sidewalk collapsed on the bridge. Now the victims are unknown, " reports Kiev city.
Information about the collapse is also confirmed by "Trukha".
"A pedestrian bridge collapsed on the roadway in Kiev," the report says.