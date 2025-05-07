Traffic is difficult on the Odesa-Reni highway due to a fatal accident.

Traffic is complicated on one of the sections of the Odesa-Reni highway due to a fatal accident. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

Traffic is complicated on the Odesa-Reni highway, between the settlements of Pidgirne and Monashi, due to an accident.

A truck and a car collided on the road. Unfortunately, one person died - said Kiper.

An investigative team is working at the scene.

The Regional State Administration asked to take this information into account when planning your route.

We will remind

On May 6, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, the driver of a Daewoo Lanos, while making a U-turn in a prohibited place, collided with a Volkswagen. As a result of the accident, a Volkswagen passenger died and two more people were injured.

Horrific Car Accident in Italy: 21-Year-Old Ukrainian Refugee Dies with Two Friends