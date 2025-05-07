$41.450.15
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 18199 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 26008 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 28133 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 30072 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 33905 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 36914 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 41363 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 83551 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 123851 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 85821 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Traffic is difficult on the Odesa-Reni highway due to a fatal accident.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1448 views

On the Odesa-Reni highway, near Pidhirne and Monashi, a truck collided with a car. As a result of the accident, one person died, traffic is difficult, and an investigative team is working at the scene.

Traffic is difficult on the Odesa-Reni highway due to a fatal accident.

Traffic is complicated on one of the sections of the Odesa-Reni highway due to a fatal accident. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

Traffic is complicated on the Odesa-Reni highway, between the settlements of Pidgirne and Monashi, due to an accident.

A truck and a car collided on the road. Unfortunately, one person died

- said Kiper.

An investigative team is working at the scene.

The Regional State Administration asked to take this information into account when planning your route.

We will remind

On May 6, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, the driver of a Daewoo Lanos, while making a U-turn in a prohibited place, collided with a Volkswagen. As a result of the accident, a Volkswagen passenger died and two more people were injured.

