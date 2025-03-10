Traffic accident with the death of a National Guard soldier: the court extended the arrest of former judge Tandyr
Kyiv • UNN
The Sviatoshynsky District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of former judge Oleksiy Tandyr until May 8. He is accused of causing a fatal traffic accident while intoxicated, in which a National Guard soldier was killed at a checkpoint.
Details
"The suspect's arrest has been extended until May 8," the prosecutor's office reported.
Supplement
On the night of May 26, 2023, judge Oleksiy Tandyr, then head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv region, fatally struck a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained at the scene.
The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation under part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The High Council of Justice granted the request of the Deputy Attorney General for consent to detain the judge. Judge Tandyr was taken into custody.
In August, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss judge Oleksiy Tandyr of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv region.