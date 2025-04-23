"Traded" Land Permits in Kyiv: KCSA Official Exposed

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have uncovered another criminal scheme involving an official of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA). He tried to "sell" a permit for leasing a land plot in Kyiv, reports the SBU, writes UNN.

As a result of comprehensive measures, an official of the inspection control department of the Department of Land Resources of the KCSA was detained. As the investigation established, the official tried to "sell" a permit for leasing a land plot in Kyiv. - the statement reads.



According to the case materials, the official demanded 15,000 US dollars from a local entrepreneur who wanted to extend the lease agreement for a sports ground for children. Currently, this location is used for football training by one of the children's and youth sports schools in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital.

For $15,000, he was booking men from being drafted into the Armed Forces: an employee of the Constitutional Court has been notified of suspicion

If he received an illegal benefit, the official promised to "assist" in obtaining land documentation from state authorities and local self-government bodies. He also promised further "trouble-free" extension of the lease for 10 years in the land department of the KCSA.

Employees of the SBU and the National Police documented the fact of extortion and detained the official "red-handed" while receiving the entire amount of the bribe. - noted in the SBU.

The defendant in the case has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official). The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being resolved.

The official faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. An investigation is underway to identify all those involved in the crime and bring them to justice.

Addition

Earlier, the head of the KCSA, Timur Tkachenko, reported that law enforcement officers detained a representative of the Department of Land Resources of the KCSA while receiving a bribe of 15,000 US dollars.

"Lent is over, but the cleansing is only gaining momentum. Law enforcement officers have just caught a representative of the Department of Land Resources taking a bribe of 15,000 dollars," Tkachenko wrote.