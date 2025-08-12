Torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war: the Prosecutor General's Office reported how many sentences have been handed down

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 9082 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 10213 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 8318 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 7482 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
06:06 AM • 12175 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 17833 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 80078 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 127366 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 178555 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 128961 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.3m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideoAugust 12, 01:23 AM • 15493 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 18933 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 14224 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYT06:46 AM • 11965 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 14793 views
Publications
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 9044 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 7332 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 15013 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 80064 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 127355 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Jan Lipavský
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 9676 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 21768 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 178549 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 122208 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 238246 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

Torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war: the Prosecutor General's Office reported how many sentences have been handed down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has identified 476 individuals suspected of torturing Ukrainians, 112 of whom have already received sentences. 277 executions of prisoners of war and 176,000 war crimes have been recorded.

Torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war: the Prosecutor General's Office reported how many sentences have been handed down

As of today, 476 individuals have been identified and officially notified of suspicion of torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, 112 of whom have received sentences. This was stated during the conference "International Humanitarian Law in the Dimension of Modern Challenges" by Yuriy Bielousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict Conditions of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As of today, we have identified and officially notified 476 people, if that word can be used in this context, who used torture against both prisoners of war and civilians who were deprived of liberty. 112 of them have received sentences from national courts. Most received them in absentia

- Bielousov stated.

The official emphasized that there is a growing trend of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. This happens both on the battlefield and in places of detention where Ukrainian defenders are held.

There is a growing trend of killings of prisoners of war. As of today, we have 277 confirmed prisoners of war who were executed either on the battlefield or while in captivity

- Bielousov noted. 

He also added that as of today, the total number of war crimes committed by Russians reaches 176 thousand.

The number of war crimes is almost 176 thousand. This refers to tens of thousands of our military personnel who have suffered incredible abuse and continue to suffer

- Bielousov concluded.

Addition

In Ukraine, 75 criminal proceedings are being investigated regarding the murder of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians. The increase in the number of crimes is associated with instructions from the top leadership of the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine