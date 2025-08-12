Torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war: the Prosecutor General's Office reported how many sentences have been handed down

As of today, 476 individuals have been identified and officially notified of suspicion of torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, 112 of whom have received sentences. This was stated during the conference "International Humanitarian Law in the Dimension of Modern Challenges" by Yuriy Bielousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict Conditions of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As of today, we have identified and officially notified 476 people, if that word can be used in this context, who used torture against both prisoners of war and civilians who were deprived of liberty. 112 of them have received sentences from national courts. Most received them in absentia - Bielousov stated.

The official emphasized that there is a growing trend of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. This happens both on the battlefield and in places of detention where Ukrainian defenders are held.

There is a growing trend of killings of prisoners of war. As of today, we have 277 confirmed prisoners of war who were executed either on the battlefield or while in captivity - Bielousov noted.

He also added that as of today, the total number of war crimes committed by Russians reaches 176 thousand.

The number of war crimes is almost 176 thousand. This refers to tens of thousands of our military personnel who have suffered incredible abuse and continue to suffer - Bielousov concluded.

In Ukraine, 75 criminal proceedings are being investigated regarding the murder of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians. The increase in the number of crimes is associated with instructions from the top leadership of the Russian Federation.