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Torrential rains in southwestern China claimed the lives of 10 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

Ten people were killed and 17 others injured due to torrential rains in Sichuan and Guangxi. Authorities evacuated 21,784 people because of the threat of landslides.

Torrential rains in southwestern China claimed the lives of 10 people

Torrential rains that struck southwestern China have killed 10 people as a result of a building collapse and a landslide, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday, while tens of thousands of people were also evacuated as a precaution, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Disaster prevention authorities evacuated 21,784 people after heavy rains in several areas of southwestern China, including Chengdu and Zigong.

Five people were killed in Sichuan province after accumulated rainwater caused a roof and wall to collapse during a dinner celebrating the results of their children's college admissions on Tuesday, CCTV reported.

Three people died in a house in Changning County, Sichuan province, while two others died in hospital, where 17 injured people were being treated; however, it was unclear whether these figures included children or young people.

Authorities in Sichuan province announced heavy rains this week and warned of the risk of natural disasters. According to CCTV, torrential rains that began on Tuesday caused two natural disasters that blocked roads in the mountainous areas of Ganzi and Aba.

Authorities are investigating the cause of a landslide at a construction site in the Guangxi region that occurred on Monday, burying five people whose bodies were later recovered by rescuers, CCTV reported.

Sand and gravel in the high-altitude canyon area could trigger landslides, authorities said earlier.

Since the beginning of summer, Guangxi, like many other areas of southwestern China, has been affected by heavy rains.

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Julia Shramko

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