06:48 PM • 7752 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
05:23 PM • 14313 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 15502 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 19329 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 31671 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 22926 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 30216 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 37682 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59107 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47128 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Top manager of Umatex Group, part of Rosatom, found dead near Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The body of 50-year-old Tyunin was found near a car on a road near a forest. A hunting rifle was found nearby. The suicide version is being considered. In his suicide note, Tyunin wrote that he decided to take his own life due to a five-year struggle with depression, which became increasingly difficult each year.

Top manager of Umatex Group, part of Rosatom, found dead near Moscow

Oleksandr Tyunin, CEO of the scientific and production company "Khimprominzhiniring" (Umatex Group brand), was found dead near Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that Tyunin's preliminary cause of death is suicide.

His body was found on the road near a forest by a passing motorist. A hunting rifle and a note were found nearby, which read: "I did it myself, I'm tired of fighting depression for the fifth year, it's getting worse and worse, I have no strength."

Reference

Oleksandr Tyunin was elected CEO of "Khimprominzhiniring" in April 2016. In February 2023, Umatex was sanctioned by the US.

Joint Stock Company "NPK "Khimprominzhiniring" is part of the Russian state corporation "Rosatom". "Khimprominzhiniring" is the only producer of carbon fiber in Russia, from which aircraft fuselages, wings, tail stabilizers and other parts are made.

Recall

On the morning of July 7, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dismissed Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit. By noon of the same day, Starovoit was already dead. His body was found in a park on the outskirts of Moscow with a gunshot wound to the head.

Putin clings to those like him: gerontocracy in Russia is strengthening - The Times14.09.25, 20:21 • 7755 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents