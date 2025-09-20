Top manager of Umatex Group, part of Rosatom, found dead near Moscow
Kyiv • UNN
The body of 50-year-old Tyunin was found near a car on a road near a forest. A hunting rifle was found nearby. The suicide version is being considered. In his suicide note, Tyunin wrote that he decided to take his own life due to a five-year struggle with depression, which became increasingly difficult each year.
Oleksandr Tyunin, CEO of the scientific and production company "Khimprominzhiniring" (Umatex Group brand), was found dead near Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Details
It is noted that Tyunin's preliminary cause of death is suicide.
His body was found on the road near a forest by a passing motorist. A hunting rifle and a note were found nearby, which read: "I did it myself, I'm tired of fighting depression for the fifth year, it's getting worse and worse, I have no strength."
Reference
Oleksandr Tyunin was elected CEO of "Khimprominzhiniring" in April 2016. In February 2023, Umatex was sanctioned by the US.
Joint Stock Company "NPK "Khimprominzhiniring" is part of the Russian state corporation "Rosatom". "Khimprominzhiniring" is the only producer of carbon fiber in Russia, from which aircraft fuselages, wings, tail stabilizers and other parts are made.
Recall
On the morning of July 7, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dismissed Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit. By noon of the same day, Starovoit was already dead. His body was found in a park on the outskirts of Moscow with a gunshot wound to the head.
Putin clings to those like him: gerontocracy in Russia is strengthening - The Times14.09.25, 20:21 • 7755 views