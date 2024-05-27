Tomorrow Stefanishyna will arrive in Brussels to participate in the NATO-Ukraine Council

On Tuesday, May 28, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Alliance.

Details

The ministry says that Stefanishyna will meet with representatives of the Alliance within the framework of the Ukraine-NATO Council. The meeting will take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels

For reference

The NATO-Ukraine Council is a joint body in which Allies and Ukraine meet on a basis of equality to advance political dialogue, interaction, cooperation and Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership.

The Council provides for mutual consultations, decision-making and joint activities and serves as a mechanism for crisis consultations between Ukraine and NATO.



Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects that by the time of the Alliance's summit in Washington, D.C., allies will have agreed to strengthen NATO's role in organizing, securing, planning and delivering supplies to ensure more stable supply flows.