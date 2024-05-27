Tomorrow Stefanishyna will arrive in Brussels to participate in the NATO-Ukraine Council
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels to discuss Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership and cooperation with the Alliance.
On Tuesday, May 28, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Alliance.
The ministry says that Stefanishyna will meet with representatives of the Alliance within the framework of the Ukraine-NATO Council. The meeting will take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels
The NATO-Ukraine Council is a joint body in which Allies and Ukraine meet on a basis of equality to advance political dialogue, interaction, cooperation and Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership.
The Council provides for mutual consultations, decision-making and joint activities and serves as a mechanism for crisis consultations between Ukraine and NATO.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects that by the time of the Alliance's summit in Washington, D.C., allies will have agreed to strengthen NATO's role in organizing, securing, planning and delivering supplies to ensure more stable supply flows.