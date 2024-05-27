NATO PA calls for allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons on Russian territory

At its summit, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly adopted an amendment calling on the Allies to give Ukraine permission to use Western weapons on Russian territory. This was stated by the head of the permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Yegor Chernev, UNN reports .

"The NATO PA called on their governments to give Ukraine permission to use Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation," Chernev wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the document was not adopted unanimously, as it had been in previous times. Italy and Hungary and a German from Alternative for Germany voted against it.

The MP noted that the behind-the-scenes support of representatives from the US Congress and open statements in our favor by delegates from France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Britain, Poland, Estonia and Lithuania helped.

"Nevertheless, it seems that it is becoming increasingly difficult to defend Ukraine's position in the international arena. But when has that ever stopped us?" added Chernev.

