Kuleba calls on EU ministers to allow Ukraine to strike at military targets in Russia

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 80409 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140710 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145743 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240494 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172155 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163837 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148051 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112960 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206664 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111180 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 40363 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 59063 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107054 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 59915 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240494 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220164 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206664 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219825 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 13301 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20382 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107054 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111180 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158641 views
Kuleba calls on EU ministers to allow Ukraine to strike at military targets in Russia

Kuleba calls on EU ministers to allow Ukraine to strike at military targets in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19829 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged EU ministers to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia and provide additional air defense systems, such as Patriot, to protect against Russian attacks on civilians.

On Monday, May 27, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for an increase in the supply of additional air defense systems and support for Ukraine's strikes on military targets in Russia during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Details 

Kuleba showed the ministers a photo of an 8-year-old boy, Mykhailo, whose father could have been among those killed in the construction hypermarket in Kharkiv that was destroyed by Russians on Saturday, May 25.

The minister emphasized that this war crime is part of a systematic strategy of Russia, which is trying to destroy the life of Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities and communities. 

There is no time for reflection, we need to act. It is quite clear what needs to be done. Provide Ukraine with additional Patriots and other modern air defense systems, as well as support Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Russia

 - Kuleba emphasized. 

Scholz opposes the use of German weapons against targets in Russia26.05.24, 17:33 • 100518 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister pointed out that while there are still those in the West who fear escalation, the enemies of the free world, Russia, Iran and North Korea, are increasing their cooperation and mutual support. They are gaining boldness that threatens to destabilize not only Europe but also other regions of the world. 

The free world has much greater economic and military potential than its enemies. But they have more determination. While there are still those in the West who wonder how Moscow will react to Ukrainian strikes on Russian military targets, Putin simply strikes where he wants and how he wants. In the end, the boy I showed you at the beginning has to take a DNA test, hoping that his father will be found among the ashes of the hypermarket destroyed by the Russian strike. This is the result of indecision. This boy's fate is the result of every delayed decision

- the minister said.

The minister also called on European countries to invest in Ukraine's defense industry and purchase weapons for Ukraine directly from Ukrainian producers. The minister particularly called for support for using part of the profits from frozen Russian assets for such purchases.

Sweden allows Ukraine to use its weapons against targets in Russia26.05.24, 19:41 • 59302 views

Kuleba also emphasized the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular in the areas of energy, finance, metallurgy and others. He called for blocking all schemes to circumvent sanctions, supplying critical components and giving Russia access to any modern technologies, and imposing additional sanctions on Russian propagandists.

The Minister also called on the European partners to show political will to approve the negotiation framework in a timely manner and to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU in June. 

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also emphasized the critical importance of involving the widest possible range of participants in the Peace Summit from outside Europe.

Zelensky called on Biden and Xi to support the Peace Summit with their personal participation26.05.24, 10:19 • 102443 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
european-unionEuropean Union
north-koreaNorth Korea
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
iranIran
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising