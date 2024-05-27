Kuleba calls on EU ministers to allow Ukraine to strike at military targets in Russia

On Monday, May 27, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for an increase in the supply of additional air defense systems and support for Ukraine's strikes on military targets in Russia during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kuleba showed the ministers a photo of an 8-year-old boy, Mykhailo, whose father could have been among those killed in the construction hypermarket in Kharkiv that was destroyed by Russians on Saturday, May 25.

The minister emphasized that this war crime is part of a systematic strategy of Russia, which is trying to destroy the life of Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities and communities.

There is no time for reflection, we need to act. It is quite clear what needs to be done. Provide Ukraine with additional Patriots and other modern air defense systems, as well as support Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Russia - Kuleba emphasized.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister pointed out that while there are still those in the West who fear escalation, the enemies of the free world, Russia, Iran and North Korea, are increasing their cooperation and mutual support. They are gaining boldness that threatens to destabilize not only Europe but also other regions of the world.

The free world has much greater economic and military potential than its enemies. But they have more determination. While there are still those in the West who wonder how Moscow will react to Ukrainian strikes on Russian military targets, Putin simply strikes where he wants and how he wants. In the end, the boy I showed you at the beginning has to take a DNA test, hoping that his father will be found among the ashes of the hypermarket destroyed by the Russian strike. This is the result of indecision. This boy's fate is the result of every delayed decision - the minister said.

The minister also called on European countries to invest in Ukraine's defense industry and purchase weapons for Ukraine directly from Ukrainian producers. The minister particularly called for support for using part of the profits from frozen Russian assets for such purchases.

Kuleba also emphasized the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular in the areas of energy, finance, metallurgy and others. He called for blocking all schemes to circumvent sanctions, supplying critical components and giving Russia access to any modern technologies, and imposing additional sanctions on Russian propagandists.

The Minister also called on the European partners to show political will to approve the negotiation framework in a timely manner and to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU in June.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also emphasized the critical importance of involving the widest possible range of participants in the Peace Summit from outside Europe.

