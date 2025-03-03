Tomorrow in Ukraine, power will be limited for businesses: when
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, due to the complicated situation in the energy system, there will be restrictions for industry and business from 06:00 to 09:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00. Disconnections for household consumers are not planned, reports UNN citing Ukrenergo.
The situation in the energy system may change. Ukrenergo has urged to follow updates on the pages of the regional energy companies.
Reminder
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the Russians are not giving up their attempts to destroy Ukraine's gas infrastructure in order to leave Ukraine without its own gas.