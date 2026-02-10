Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 11, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day. - the message says.

As reported by the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company - Ukrenergo summarized.

A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA