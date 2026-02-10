$43.030.02
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 2150 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 3904 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 5480 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 12195 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 17110 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 13670 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 19656 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16685 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26801 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

On February 11, scheduled power outages and capacity restrictions will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 11, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

- the message says.

As reported by the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company - Ukrenergo summarized.

A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine