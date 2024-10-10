Today is Mental Health Day: how many Ukrainians will need psychological help after the war

Today, on October 10, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark Mental Health Day. The event was launched in 1992 at the initiative of the WHO and the World Federation of Mental Health, UNN writes.

According to experts, about 450 million people on our planet suffer from various mental disorders and diseases. The undisputed leader among them is depression. According to official data alone, more than 264 million people on Earth suffer from it. Many of them try to solve the problem on their own, do not seek medical attention, which can lead to fatal consequences.

Every year, about 800,000 people commit suicide, and more than three million die from alcohol abuse caused by depression.

The full-scale Russian aggression has seriously affected the psycho-emotional state of millions of Ukrainians. The pain of loss due to the death of loved ones on the battlefield or from shelling, separation from relatives who have moved abroad, financial difficulties, and uncertainty about the future all have a significant impact on the mental health of Ukrainians.

According to opinion polls, 71% of Ukrainians feel stressed or very nervous. Among their reasons, the first place is occupied by a full-scale war with Russia (72%) and financial difficulties (44%). Among the aspects of the war that cause stress or severe nervousness, the first place is occupied by the safety of loved ones (63%) and the loss of a job or source of income (42%).

Experts estimate that up to 50% of Ukraine's population will need psychological assistance after the war. In certain population groups, the number of such people will be as follows: 1.8 million among the military and veterans; 7 million among the elderly; and about 4 million among children and adolescents. The projected need for mental health care in primary care is 27 million visits. At the same time, about 3-4 million Ukrainians will have some kind of mental health disorder - moderate or severe.

Psychological challenges of veterans: a psychotherapist tells which stage of adaptation to civilian life is the most difficult