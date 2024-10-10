Today is Mental Health Day: how many Ukrainians will need psychological help after the war

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57287 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102326 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165206 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136857 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142561 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138783 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181335 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172066 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96041 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108982 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111077 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41066 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48569 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165206 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181335 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172066 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199457 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188418 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141410 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141499 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137675 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154584 views
Actual
Today is Mental Health Day: how many Ukrainians will need psychological help after the war

Today is Mental Health Day: how many Ukrainians will need psychological help after the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22536 views

October 10 is Mental Health Day. The war has seriously affected the psycho-emotional state of Ukrainians: 71% are stressed, and 50% of the population will need psychological help after the war.

Today, on October 10, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark Mental Health Day. The event was launched in 1992 at the initiative of the WHO and the World Federation of Mental Health, UNN writes.

According to experts, about 450 million people on our planet suffer from various mental disorders and diseases. The undisputed leader among them is depression. According to official data alone, more than 264 million people on Earth suffer from it. Many of them try to solve the problem on their own, do not seek medical attention, which can lead to fatal consequences.

Every year, about 800,000 people commit suicide, and more than three million  die from alcohol abuse caused by depression.

The full-scale Russian aggression has seriously affected the psycho-emotional state of millions of Ukrainians. The pain of loss due to the death of loved ones on the battlefield or from shelling, separation from relatives who have moved abroad, financial difficulties, and uncertainty about the future all have a significant impact on the mental health of Ukrainians.

According to opinion polls, 71% of Ukrainians feel stressed or very nervous. Among their reasons, the first place is occupied by a full-scale war with Russia (72%) and financial difficulties (44%). Among the aspects of the war that cause stress or severe nervousness, the first place is occupied by the safety of loved ones (63%) and the loss of a job or source of income (42%).

Experts estimate that up to 50% of Ukraine's population will need psychological assistance after the war. In certain population groups, the number of such people will be as follows: 1.8 million among the military and veterans; 7 million among the elderly; and about 4 million among children and adolescents. The projected need for mental health care in primary care is 27 million visits. At the same time, about 3-4 million Ukrainians will have some kind of mental health disorder - moderate or severe.

Psychological challenges of veterans: a psychotherapist tells which stage of adaptation to civilian life is the most difficult9/27/24, 5:08 PM • 140854 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyHealth
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising