To combat Russian bombs, it is necessary to block enemy tactical aircraft - Humeniuk

In order to fight enemy CABs, it is necessary to block Russian tactical aviation as a way to deliver these guided bombs. Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said this during the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Humeniuk noted that it would be inappropriate to use the air defense systems available to the Defense Forces to shoot down guided bombs.

"In order to hit each of these guided bombs, of which Russia has a lot, you need a lot of equipment for the means we have. That is, we will need a lot of appropriate shells. And at the same time, it is very unproductive to use them on guided bombs. It is necessary to block tactical aviation as a way to deliver these guided bombs," Humeniuk said.

According to her, with the destruction of enemy aircraft, the number of guided bombs is decreasing.

