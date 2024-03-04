$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18208 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60019 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44952 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216111 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193672 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177573 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222141 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249493 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155316 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371685 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Police: Russians dropped a 500 kg KAB on Kurakhove, shelled 9 settlements in Donetsk region overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27189 views

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 9 localities in Donetsk region, damaging 65 civilian objects and wounding 19 people.

Police: Russians dropped a 500 kg KAB on Kurakhove, shelled 9 settlements in Donetsk region overnight

In Donetsk region, 10 enemy attacks hit the residential sector over the past day, Russian troops shelled 9 settlements, the regional police reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"10 hits were registered on the residential sector. In total, Donetsk region withstood 1,556 attacks. Russians fired at 9 settlements: the cities of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Siversk, the village of Ocheretyno, the villages of Zavitne, Kalynove, Komyshivka, Mykolaivka, Novoselivka Persha," the police said in a statement on social media.

It is noted that 65 civilian objects were damaged - 32 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a school, a cafe, shops, a church, administrative buildings, 19 cars and an excavator, a gas pipeline, and a sewer.

"Russia struck Pokrovsk with an Iskander-M missile, wounding three people, damaging four apartment buildings, a store, 12 civilian cars, and communications," the police said.

According to the police, the occupants dropped a 500 kg guided aerial bomb on the roof of a residential building in Kurakhove. 16 people were injured, including two children - a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. 15 apartment buildings and cars were destroyed.

The enemy struck Mykolaivka in Pokrovsk district with a KAB-100 bomb. Law enforcement officers documented 11 damages to civilian infrastructure, including 2 apartment buildings and 2 private houses.

"In the village of Zavitne, 7 houses were damaged as a result of a KAB-250 hit," the police added.

Russian army wounds 19 people in Donetsk region over 24 hours - RMA04.03.24, 08:42 • 28942 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Siversk
Kurakhovo
Donetsk
