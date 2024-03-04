Police: Russians dropped a 500 kg KAB on Kurakhove, shelled 9 settlements in Donetsk region overnight

In Donetsk region, 10 enemy attacks hit the residential sector over the past day, Russian troops shelled 9 settlements, the regional police reported on Monday, UNN reports.

"10 hits were registered on the residential sector. In total, Donetsk region withstood 1,556 attacks. Russians fired at 9 settlements: the cities of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Siversk, the village of Ocheretyno, the villages of Zavitne, Kalynove, Komyshivka, Mykolaivka, Novoselivka Persha," the police said in a statement on social media.

It is noted that 65 civilian objects were damaged - 32 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a school, a cafe, shops, a church, administrative buildings, 19 cars and an excavator, a gas pipeline, and a sewer.

"Russia struck Pokrovsk with an Iskander-M missile, wounding three people, damaging four apartment buildings, a store, 12 civilian cars, and communications," the police said.

According to the police, the occupants dropped a 500 kg guided aerial bomb on the roof of a residential building in Kurakhove. 16 people were injured, including two children - a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. 15 apartment buildings and cars were destroyed.

The enemy struck Mykolaivka in Pokrovsk district with a KAB-100 bomb. Law enforcement officers documented 11 damages to civilian infrastructure, including 2 apartment buildings and 2 private houses.

"In the village of Zavitne, 7 houses were damaged as a result of a KAB-250 hit," the police added.

