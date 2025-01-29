To also stop during an alarm: KCSA says it needs to influence private carriers

The KCSA said that it is necessary to appeal to the patrol police and the Ministry of Community Development to influence private carriers to comply with the decisions of the Kyiv Defense Council to stop public transport during air alerts. This was stated by the first deputy head of KCSA Mykola Povoroznyk during a round table on "Ensuring reliable operation of public transport during air alerts in Kyiv," UNN reports.

In any case, it will take some time, a week, two or three, to work out some decisions. I don't know, but I would like us to form a position... As of today, it has been decided that everyone is stopping. Therefore, today it would be necessary to appeal to the patrol police and the Ministry of Community Development, which is the only one that has the authority to inspect private carriers, so that they can influence private carriers to implement the decisions of the Kyiv Defense Council, which are binding on everyone, - Povoroznyk said.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the KCMA, asked Ruslan Kandybor, director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure, why municipal vehicles with drivers work during air alerts in Kyiv.

Kandybor replied that the bus driver transports people, not sand, and is responsible for the passengers.

I give a logical answer. Perhaps a bus driver who transports people, not sand, gravel, or asphalt, is responsible for them. And a driver who drives a municipal vehicle and carries gravel, I don't think he has that kind of responsibility. We do not force them to work. During air raids, they have to stay in a shelter, and we do not prohibit anyone from working if they want to - Kandybor said.

In addition, Povoroznyk said that there is one unresolved issue: the movement of public transport across bridges during air raid alerts.

We have one unfortunately unresolved issue and not a decisive issue regarding the air alert. This is the movement of public transport across the bridge crossings. Our main transportation problem is the connection between the left and right banks. And no matter what we say here, no matter what economic model is used... Name a reasonable person who will let a bus cross a bridge that is a high-risk object or a subway train (during an air alert - ed.) - Povoroznyk said.

However, he agrees that we need to think and look for solutions to this issue.

At the same time, Oleksandr Rak, a representative of the NGO Kyiv Passengers, noted that despite the problem described above, private cars drive across the bridges during the alarm, and Ukrzaliznytsia, city and suburban trains run smoothly.

Recently, the head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, previously stated that in the near future the capital plans to resolve the issue of public transportation during alarms.

Today, on January 29, Tkachenko statedthat if the decision to stop public transport during air raids in Kyiv was implemented in full and private transport was also stopped, then it would make sense. However, this decision needs to be reconsidered and the best option found.

