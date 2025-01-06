ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Tishchenko appeared in court via video link after missing hearings

Tishchenko appeared in court via video link after missing hearings

Kyiv  •  UNN

MP Mykola Tyshchenko joined the hearing of the Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro via video link. His lawyer immediately filed a motion to disqualify the judge in the case of illegal imprisonment of a serviceman.

People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who, along with his security, is suspected of unlawfully imprisoning former soldier Dmytro Mazokha in Dnipro, did join the hearing in the Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro - but via video link, after missing the sessions, reports Suspilne from the courtroom, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that the preparatory hearing in the case of MP Tyshchenko and former Kraken special forces fighter Mazokha is continuing in the Babushkinsky District Court of Dnipro. It is supposed to review the preventive measure for the MP and collect evidence to get to the merits of the case.

"The MP joined the hearing via video, his lawyer asked for the judge's recusal. He noted that the judge had violated the rules and that he had warned him the previous time that Tyshchenko would not come to court," the statement said.

AddendumAddendum

The preparatory hearing began on December 20, 2024, but Tyshchenko did not appear, so the court ordered him to be brought forcibly to the continuation of the hearing on December 23. However, Tyshchenko did not show up again.

Prosecutor reportedthat Tishchenko did not appear in court because he was diagnosed with coronary heart disease.

Tyshchenko and former police officer Pysarenko are accused of unlawfully imprisoning Dmytro Mazokha, a war veteran and former member of the Kraken special forces.

Tyshchenko's case was transferred to the court in December 2024.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro

