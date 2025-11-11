Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie Jenner

"Dune" star Timothée Chalamet has reportedly ended his relationship with Kylie Jenner, according to insiders. The couple had been dating for over two and a half years, but the actor was not seen with Kylie at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos' mansion. This is reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

A Daily Mail insider claims: "Chalamet broke up with Kylie... She's crazy about him, so it could totally happen again." Another source added: "He's filming quite a bit, and she feels like she has to catch up with him. She's putting in more effort than he is."

Chalamet's recent interview for Vogue highlighted the distance: "I'm not saying this out of fear, I just have nothing to say." Since the beginning of their romance in April 2023, their relationship has attracted considerable public interest and attention from fan accounts, including "Club Chalamet," which criticized Jenner at public events.

