Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie Jenner

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
07:55 PM • 4100 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
04:14 PM • 17936 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 28708 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 42503 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 29140 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 44945 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 36593 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 22517 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 24509 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 26058 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 39466 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 24444 views
Chernyshov notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment04:44 PM • 14141 views
Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: Prosecutor General Kravchenko participated in the preparatory court hearing05:24 PM • 3316 views
Notorious ex-MP and leader of the "5.10" party Hennadiy Balashov has died06:13 PM • 12795 views
Publications
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 42505 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 39626 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 44945 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 36594 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 91533 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Rustem Umerov
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
Turkey
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhoto08:35 PM • 896 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 24592 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 33527 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 59321 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 134994 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie Jenner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

Timothée Chalamet ended his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Daily Mail insiders report. The actor was not seen with Kylie at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party.

Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie Jenner

"Dune" star Timothée Chalamet has reportedly ended his relationship with Kylie Jenner, according to insiders. The couple had been dating for over two and a half years, but the actor was not seen with Kylie at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos' mansion. This is reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

A Daily Mail insider claims: "Chalamet broke up with Kylie... She's crazy about him, so it could totally happen again." Another source added: "He's filming quite a bit, and she feels like she has to catch up with him. She's putting in more effort than he is."

Chalamet's recent interview for Vogue highlighted the distance: "I'm not saying this out of fear, I just have nothing to say." Since the beginning of their romance in April 2023, their relationship has attracted considerable public interest and attention from fan accounts, including "Club Chalamet," which criticized Jenner at public events.

Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help27.10.25, 21:31 • 43563 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Film