Rains and thunderstorms are expected in most of Ukraine - forecasters

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Ukraine on June 14, with temperatures ranging from 10-30°C depending on the region, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be short-term rains at night in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, and thunderstorms in Ukraine during the day, except for the eastern and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Temperatures in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions will be 10-15° at night, 18-23° during the day; in the rest of the country at night 14-19°, during the day 22-27°, and up to 30° in the southeastern part.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation at night, some short-term rain and thunderstorms during the day.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Temperatures will be 10-15° at night and 18-23° during the day, 13-15° at night and 21-23° during the day in Kyiv.