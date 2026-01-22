Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFA

Three Ukrainian citizens who were illegally detained in Venezuela have been released, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

Three Ukrainian citizens who were illegally detained in Venezuela have been released. They are now safe and on their way to their families. This was made possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian diplomats and the support of the US and European partners. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who contributed to their release. - Sybiha reported on X.

The Foreign Minister emphasized: protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad remains one of the priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"We make every effort to ensure that Ukrainian citizens, wherever they are, feel the support and protection of their state," the minister noted.

