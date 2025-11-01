Three personnel divisions and three tank battalions: Russian army losses in October

In October, the Russian army lost over 31,000 personnel, which is equivalent to the strength of three divisions, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in October, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit about 230 enemy armored combat vehicles, over 800 artillery systems, 29 MLRS, and 93 tanks, which is roughly equivalent to the strength of 3 tank battalions.

