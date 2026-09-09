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Three people died at the popular Burning Man festival this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Three men aged between 51 and 60 died during this year's Burning Man. The causes of death are being established; there are no signs of violence.

Three people died at the popular Burning Man festival this year

During this year's Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert, 3 men over the age of 50 died. This is three times the average number of deaths recorded at the festival each year, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen, 2 deaths occurred during the festival itself, while another participant died after being taken to Reno for medical treatment.

The deceased were approximately 55, 51, and 60 years old. Local authorities said there are currently no signs of violent death in any of the 3 cases.

Burning Man's audience is getting older

The increase in the number of deaths occurred amid changes in the age composition of festival attendees. According to the Black Rock City census, the share of participants aged 20 to 30 fell from approximately 30% in 2014 to 10% in 2025, while the share of people aged 40 to 50 increased.

The causes of this year's deaths have not yet been established. The final autopsy and toxicology results are expected in approximately 6–8 weeks.

Burning Man ended on September 7. The festival, held in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, has attracted more than 70,000 participants in recent years.

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