In the Russian Federation's Kabardino-Balkaria, an avalanche buried 33 mountaineers: at least 11 dead

As a result of an avalanche in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria, 11 people were killed. Six climbers are missing. This was reported by UNN , citing Russian media.

Details

It is reported that a group of 33 climbers was caught in an avalanche in the Bezengi Gorge in Kabardino-Balkaria. The avalanche descended from Mount Mizhirgi at around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6.

A total of 56 people are taking part in the search and rescue operation. ... The area where the operation is being conducted has difficult terrain, and the danger of avalanches remains - Russian media quote Russia's Emergencies Ministry as saying.

We remind you

In Russia's Kamchatka, a group of tourists without proper equipment went missing while following a route in Nalychevo Park; two of them have already been found dead.

Artificial intelligence has learned to predict landslides and avalanches years before a disaster