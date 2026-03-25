Artificial intelligence has learned to predict landslides and avalanches years before a disaster

$43.830.0150.880.21
ukenru
Exclusive
March 24, 06:45 PM • 18776 views
Ukraine under the longest air attack: expert commented on the new enemy strategy and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 24420 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 20947 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 25127 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 31397 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
March 24, 02:45 PM • 25922 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Exclusive
March 24, 02:12 PM • 27047 views
Ballistic "Sapsan" and FP-7 - how Ukraine is building a new missile force
Exclusive
March 24, 01:42 PM • 46465 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
March 24, 12:48 PM • 43359 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
March 24, 12:22 PM • 20007 views
Is the Rada being prepared for a long war - MPs explained the situation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
0.7m/s
73%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of injured in Vinnytsia due to the enemy attack has risen to 13 - State Emergency ServicePhotoMarch 24, 07:10 PM • 9080 views
Massive Russian attack on Lviv: 26 injured already in hospitals, damages from damaged transport alone amount to UAH 650,000PhotoMarch 24, 07:34 PM • 7706 views
Trump said Iran agreed never to have nuclear weaponsMarch 24, 07:43 PM • 6798 views
In Lviv region, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 32March 24, 08:23 PM • 4858 views
Svyrydenko declared UAH 1.3 million in salary, over UAH 3.2 million in fees, and apartments in Kyiv and ChernihivMarch 24, 09:14 PM • 8482 views
Publications
Ukraine under the longest air attack: expert commented on the new enemy strategy and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 24, 06:45 PM • 18768 views
Tuberculosis - what symptoms to look for, where to get treatment, and how to vaccinate a childPhotoMarch 24, 03:18 PM • 30806 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
March 24, 01:42 PM • 46462 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
March 24, 12:48 PM • 43355 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position March 24, 11:15 AM • 64207 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Lviv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian TV presenter Olena Kurbanova became a mother for the first time – what they named the baby12:48 AM • 3440 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 13782 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 44968 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 46158 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 43699 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The New York Times
The Diplomat

Artificial intelligence has learned to predict landslides and avalanches years before a disaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3236 views

The new system analyzes satellite images and detects micro-movements of the soil. The technology is already being tested in Nepal and Britain to save thousands of lives.

Artificial intelligence has learned to predict landslides and avalanches years before a disaster

Researchers have developed artificial intelligence systems that allow for the early detection of landslide and avalanche risks. The technologies are already being tested in various countries and used to analyze satellite and visual data. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

AI analyzes radar satellite images and detects even minimal changes in the soil that are invisible to the naked eye. This allows for the tracking of ground movement days, weeks, or even years before a potential collapse.

In Nepal, the system identified an unstable area beneath the village of Kimtang, marking it as a high-risk zone. According to researcher Antoinette Tordesillas, "their village is actually located on an unstable slope."

Over 200 people died in a massive landslide at a mine in Congo05.03.26, 05:01 • 7202 views

Similar algorithms can process huge amounts of data much faster than humans and identify thousands of potentially dangerous slopes.

Where it is already applied

In the UK, AI analyzed about 300,000 slopes and identified thousands that are in motion.

The technologies were also used to map over 4,000 landslides after a disaster in Indonesia, which helped rescuers assess the situation. Separately, a system has been developed that can detect avalanches in real-time using cameras and deep learning.

Why is this needed

Every year, landslides and avalanches claim thousands of lives worldwide. Scientists note that such phenomena are becoming more frequent due to climate change and human activity.

AI allows not only to predict disasters but also to plan evacuations, identify safe zones, and reduce risks to infrastructure.

Landslides in southern Ethiopia kill at least 50 people, 125 more missing12.03.26, 20:27 • 8707 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies