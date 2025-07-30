Three people died, 6 injured during work in an ammonia pit at a dairy farm

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
06:09 AM • 4518 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 19288 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 33798 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 29738 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 38817 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 46639 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 64470 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 146152 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 57415 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 73444 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
98%
743mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed": first detailsJuly 29, 11:06 PM • 13455 views
Forcing Trump to abandon the deadline: ISW assessed Peskov's statements about the 10-day termJuly 29, 11:39 PM • 13956 views
"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of PalestineJuly 30, 12:34 AM • 13125 views
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNS01:05 AM • 15424 views
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declaredVideo01:37 AM • 14075 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 113640 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 146154 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 191040 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 239257 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsPhotoJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 200281 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 141150 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 192892 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 127268 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 121596 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 113912 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Three people died, 6 injured during work in an ammonia pit at a dairy farm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

In Cherkasy region, three workers died during repair work at a dairy farm. Six more people were injured as a result of the incident.

Three people died, 6 injured during work in an ammonia pit at a dairy farm

In Cherkasy region, three people died and 6 were injured during work in an ammonia pit at a dairy farm, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated, the incident occurred the day before at 09:15 in the village of Dobra, Uman district.

"On the territory of the dairy farm LLC "Kyshchentsi", during repair work, three employees descended into a technical tank for collecting waste from cowsheds (ammonia pit), as a result of which 3 people died (1 died in the hospital) and 6 were injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

The State Emergency Service characterized the incident as an "object-level emergency."

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Cherkasy Oblast