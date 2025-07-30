Three people died, 6 injured during work in an ammonia pit at a dairy farm

In Cherkasy region, three people died and 6 were injured during work in an ammonia pit at a dairy farm, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated, the incident occurred the day before at 09:15 in the village of Dobra, Uman district.

"On the territory of the dairy farm LLC "Kyshchentsi", during repair work, three employees descended into a technical tank for collecting waste from cowsheds (ammonia pit), as a result of which 3 people died (1 died in the hospital) and 6 were injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

The State Emergency Service characterized the incident as an "object-level emergency."