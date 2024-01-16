Three Kyiv deputies to be tried for military service evasion

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation into the case of military service evasion by three Kyiv City Council members and an assistant. UNN reports this with reference to the SBI press service.

SBI officers complete investigation into military service evasion by three Kyiv City Council deputies with the assistance of the Chief of Staff of the Kyiv City Military Administration and a military unit commander - the SBI said in a statement.

Investigators found that soldiers of one of the military units, three of whom have the status of Kyiv deputies and another is an assistant to a Kyiv City Council member, did not report for military service for a year, but received financial support.

As noted, the chief of staff of the Kyiv City Military Administration facilitated the registration of a fake "business trip" for three deputies and one of their assistants to the KCMA. The commander of one of the terrorist defense units where the men were to serve under mobilization was also involved in the deal.

"Three Kyiv deputies, an assistant deputy are accused of evading military service, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 4 of Article 409, Part 2 of Article 28 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the chief of staff of the Kyiv City Military Administration is accused of assisting in evasion," the SBI said.

As noted, the commander of the military unit is accused of abuse of power (Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

