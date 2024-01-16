Three Kyiv deputies to be tried for military service evasion

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 105110 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114601 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145187 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141289 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178246 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172428 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285733 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 40597 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 44236 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 54557 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 75671 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 41994 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 105110 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252803 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237856 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263004 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 75720 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145192 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107782 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107711 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123759 views
Three Kyiv deputies to be tried for military service evasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28221 views

The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine has completed an investigation into the case of military service evasion by three members of the Kyiv City Council and an assistant deputy.

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation into the case of military service evasion by three Kyiv City Council members and an assistant. UNN reports this with reference to the SBI press service.

 SBI officers complete investigation into military service evasion by three Kyiv City Council deputies with the assistance of the Chief of Staff of the Kyiv City Military Administration and a military unit commander

- the SBI said in a statement.

Investigators found that soldiers of one of the military units, three of whom have the status of Kyiv deputies and another is an assistant to a Kyiv City Council member, did not report for military service for a year, but received financial support.

As noted, the chief of staff of the Kyiv City Military Administration facilitated the registration of a fake "business trip" for three deputies and one of their assistants to the KCMA. The commander of one of the terrorist defense units where the men were to serve under mobilization was also involved in the deal.

Law enforcers investigate more than 3.8 thousand cases of draft evasion25.12.23, 11:12 • 133152 views

"Three Kyiv deputies, an assistant deputy are accused of evading military service, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 4 of Article 409, Part 2 of Article 28 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the chief of staff of the Kyiv City Military Administration is accused of assisting in evasion," the SBI said.

As noted, the commander of the military unit is accused of abuse of power (Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Three more draft evasion schemes dismantled: ex-advisor to Yanukovych's chief of staff among organizers09.01.24, 12:16 • 24981 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising