Three Israelis shot dead at West Bank crossing

Three Israeli civilians were shot dead on Sunday near the border with Jordan, Israeli authorities said. The attacker was killed, the army and police said.

At least three Israelis were killed in a terrorist attack at the Allenby checkpoint between the West Bank and Jordan.

After resuscitation, paramedics and ambulance staff pronounced the deaths of three men in their 50s who had sustained gunshot wounds - the emergency services reported.

The attacker was killed, the army and police said, without specifying his identity.

Currently, checks are being conducted to establish whether the vehicle in which the terrorist was traveling was packed with explosives.

