Netanyahu calls Britain's decision to suspend some arms export licenses to Israel “shameful”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the British government made a “shameful decision” by suspending some arms export licenses to Israel, UNN reports citing Reuters.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Monday that the government has suspended 30 of 350 arms export licenses to Israel because of the risk that the equipment could be used to “commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The decision was quickly condemned by a number of Israeli ministers, Reuters reports.

“This shameful decision will not change Israel's determination to defeat Hamas, the genocidal terrorist organization that brutally murdered 1,200 people, including 14 British citizens, on October 7,” Netanyahu said.

“Hamas is still holding more than 100 hostages, including 5 British citizens. Instead of taking the side of Israel, a democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain's misguided decision will only strengthen Hamas,” Netanyahu added.

He also indicated that with or without British weapons, Israel “will win this war and secure our common future.

