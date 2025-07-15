Three EU countries block reduction of prices for Russian oil: Danish Foreign Minister revealed details

Three European Union countries oppose lowering prices for Russian oil as part of the 18th package of sanctions. This was stated by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Danish Foreign Ministry, a consensus on the price cap for Russian oil has not yet been reached, as three EU countries oppose it. However, the diplomat did not specify which countries he was referring to.

He noted: if this does not happen today, July 15, it could happen tomorrow, July 16.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen noted that it is now important to use the "momentum created by Trump's new messages yesterday" to increase pressure on Russia and apply sanctions.

We are working to find some innovative solutions through which we can lower this price cap. Now is the time to push Putin to the negotiating table – stated the Danish Foreign Minister.

Recall

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas expressed hope for the adoption of the 18th package of the bloc's sanctions against Russia "today or tomorrow".