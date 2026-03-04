Three deputies from Vinnytsia region "forgot" to declare property worth over UAH 50 million, cases sent to court

$43.450.22
Exclusive
12:44 PM
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Popular news
China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on Iran
March 4, 04:30 AM
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned
08:18 AM
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently
08:29 AM
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
11:44 AM
What is generative AI and how does it work?
11:48 AM
Publications
What is generative AI and how does it work?
11:48 AM
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
11:44 AM
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules
March 3, 01:14 PM
Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
March 3, 09:14 AM
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026
March 2, 05:58 PM
UNN Lite
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
12:28 PM
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
March 3, 05:13 PM
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
March 3, 02:39 PM
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
March 3, 12:11 PM
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"
March 2, 07:57 PM
Three deputies from Vinnytsia region "forgot" to declare property worth over UAH 50 million, cases sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Prosecutors in Vinnytsia region have sent to court the cases of three local council deputies for inaccurate declaration of property and income totaling over UAH 50 million. Among the accused are a married couple of deputies and a deputy of the Tyvriv settlement council.

Three deputies from Vinnytsia region "forgot" to declare property worth over UAH 50 million, cases sent to court

Prosecutors have sent to court the cases of three deputies from Vinnytsia region for inaccurate declaration of over UAH 50 million, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutors of Vinnytsia region have sent to court indictments against three deputies of local councils for declaring inaccurate information (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, their annual declarations did not reflect property and income totaling more than UAH 50 million.

- the statement says.

Details

Among the accused are a married couple of deputies of the Chernivtsi settlement and Mohyliv-Podilskyi district councils. The husband did not reflect more than UAH 37 million received as a loan in his declarations for 2021–2024. The wife did not indicate income from the sale of an apartment near Vinnytsia for more than UAH 2 million in her 2024 declaration. In total, they jointly failed to declare assets worth almost UAH 40 million.

False declaration of UAH 22 million: Kyiv City State Administration department director served with suspicion notice03.02.26, 15:19 • 3367 views

The case of the deputy of the Tyvriv settlement council has also been sent to court.

According to the investigation, in his 2022 declaration, he deliberately failed to indicate a land plot, half of an apartment in Vinnytsia, over UAH 6.2 million in bank accounts, foreign currency, and UAH 4.5 million lent to a legal entity. The total amount of inaccurately declared information by him is over UAH 11 million.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the sanction of the article incriminated to the deputies provides for punishment ranging from a fine to imprisonment for up to two years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings were carried out by investigators of the district units of the National Police in Vinnytsia region.

"Forgot" about funds in bank accounts and a 5 million UAH loan from his son-in-law: the mayor of Pervomaisk was exposed for inaccurate declaration22.10.25, 14:20 • 2815 views

Crimes and emergencies
Real estate
Vinnytsia Oblast
Vinnytsia