Three deputies from Vinnytsia region "forgot" to declare property worth over UAH 50 million, cases sent to court

Prosecutors have sent to court the cases of three deputies from Vinnytsia region for inaccurate declaration of over UAH 50 million, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutors of Vinnytsia region have sent to court indictments against three deputies of local councils for declaring inaccurate information (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, their annual declarations did not reflect property and income totaling more than UAH 50 million. - the statement says.

Details

Among the accused are a married couple of deputies of the Chernivtsi settlement and Mohyliv-Podilskyi district councils. The husband did not reflect more than UAH 37 million received as a loan in his declarations for 2021–2024. The wife did not indicate income from the sale of an apartment near Vinnytsia for more than UAH 2 million in her 2024 declaration. In total, they jointly failed to declare assets worth almost UAH 40 million.

The case of the deputy of the Tyvriv settlement council has also been sent to court.

According to the investigation, in his 2022 declaration, he deliberately failed to indicate a land plot, half of an apartment in Vinnytsia, over UAH 6.2 million in bank accounts, foreign currency, and UAH 4.5 million lent to a legal entity. The total amount of inaccurately declared information by him is over UAH 11 million.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the sanction of the article incriminated to the deputies provides for punishment ranging from a fine to imprisonment for up to two years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings were carried out by investigators of the district units of the National Police in Vinnytsia region.

