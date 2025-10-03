Three children and a woman poisoned by carbon monoxide in Chernihiv region

Four people in Chernihiv Oblast were poisoned by carbon monoxide, including children, the State Emergency Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Three young children and a 42-year-old woman were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Chernihiv Oblast - reported the State Emergency Service.

The tragedy occurred in the village of Komarivka, Nizhyn district. "And, probably, due to violations of furnace operation rules," the State Emergency Service noted.

Rescuers evacuated the victims to a safe place and handed them over to medics. The victims, as indicated, were hospitalized.

Addition

Carbon monoxide, the State Emergency Service points out, has no smell, taste, or color, but even in small concentrations, it poses a deadly threat to life. "Regularly check heating equipment and ventilation systems," the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Couple poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator in Kyiv region: there is a deceased