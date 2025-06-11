$41.560.06
A couple poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator in Kyiv region: there is a deceased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

In Kaharlyk, a family was poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator in the basement. A 27-year-old man died, his 25-year-old wife was hospitalized.

A couple poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator in Kyiv region: there is a deceased

In Kaharlyk, Kyiv region, a couple was poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator in the basement, the husband died, the wife was hospitalized, the police are investigating the accident, the Main Department of the National Police in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In Kaharlyk, a couple was poisoned by carbon monoxide: the husband died, the woman was hospitalized in serious condition

- police reported on social networks.

The police received a report about the incident from doctors.

"It was preliminarily established that the family used a generator due to the lack of electricity in the house. To turn on the device, the husband and wife went down to the basement," the police said.

Soon, the 67-year-old mother of the man, as indicated, entered the smoky basement and found her son and daughter-in-law unconscious. With the help of neighbors, the couple was taken to the yard and an ambulance was called.

"Unfortunately, despite resuscitation measures, the 27-year-old man died. His 25-year-old wife was hospitalized in serious condition to a medical facility," the police said.

Two children hospitalized in Lviv region due to carbon monoxide poisoning17.02.25, 10:56 • 21390 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
