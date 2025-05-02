The head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitaliy Shabunin, who evaded military service, is threatening to beat former Deputy Minister of Defense Vitaliy Deinega for criticizing the lobbying activities of the Anti-Corruption Action Center. Shabunin wrote his comment with threats under a post on the social network, reacting to Deinega's words, writes "Law and Business", reports UNN.

"It's very funny. First, these clowns lobbied for him. Then they brought in a bunch of their people (including from patient organizations and the Demalliance). Then something went wrong and now they are enemies with Rustem," Deinega said.

"Stupid clowns who escaped from the circus and are absolutely immoral opportunists," he concluded.

"Listen, you nonentity, if you say something in Kalenyuk's direction like (I quote you) "clown" again, I'll smash your face myself. Is that clear?" – Shabunin almost immediately responded to the criticism.

After that, the opponents began to decide where to meet to clarify the relationship, but did not decide – whether to do it in Kyiv or Kharkiv.

According to media reports, Taras Kotov, a member of the Democratic Axe party, who had previously criticized the Anti-Corruption Action Center and its co-founder Daria Kalenyuk, also expressed a desire to talk to Shabunin.

"Dasha-f16" and her cohort of combat breadwinners have been foisting their ideas on every government in Ukraine since the Revolution of Dignity. And so for 10 years in a row. They strangled and cut the loot," Kotov said.

We remind you that the media once accused Deinega of spending the funds of the "Come Back Alive" charitable foundation for personal needs, as well as evading taxes. He was also accused of resting in Venice and the UAE at the time of the aggravation of hostilities in Donbas in 2019. And after his dismissal from the Ministry of Defense, Deinega, according to available data, is evading service in the Armed Forces.

In the near future, Shabunin should be notified of suspicion in the case of fictitious military service. the SBI is already investigating a number of criminal proceedings against Shabunin: in particular, for evading mobilization, forging NAPC documents, illegally using humanitarian aid and misappropriating a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.

Earlier, the media accused Shabunin of organizing the arson of his own house in order to collect donations for the construction of a larger house. He also actively campaigned for the election of Tetiana Montyan, a pro-Russian propagandist who left for Russia and is suspected of collaboration activities, as a people's deputy.

According to media reports, Mykhailo Zhernakov, head of the DEJURE Foundation, Orest Rudyi, Daria Kalenyuk's husband, Oleksandr Lemenov, chief expert of StateWatch, Oleksandr Salizhenko, editor-in-chief of the Chesno movement, Serhiy Yakob, the civil husband of journalist Natalia Sedletska, journalists Yuriy Butusov, Yuriy Nikolov, Vitaliy Sych, Maksym Opanasenko, Oleksandr Notevskyi, Danylo Mokryk and others are also evading military service.