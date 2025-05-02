Threats and aggression: activist Shabunin reacted inadequately to criticism of the CPC – media

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 16639 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35248 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 42511 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 29595 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 40986 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 73989 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 143505 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 122204 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 130405 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 128222 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1m/s
18%
752 mm
Popular news

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48342 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 19778 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 21880 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 21438 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 21979 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 15894 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 22541 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 42511 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48867 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 130843 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 5376 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 8030 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 10493 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 30375 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 34657 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Threats and aggression: activist Shabunin reacted inadequately to criticism of the CPC – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3128 views

Vitaliy Shabunin threatens Vitaliy Deynega over criticism of the CPC. Shabunin, who evaded military service, reacted to Deynega's words with threats of physical violence.

Threats and aggression: activist Shabunin reacted inadequately to criticism of the CPC – media

The head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitaliy Shabunin, who evaded military service, is threatening to beat former Deputy Minister of Defense Vitaliy Deinega for criticizing the lobbying activities of the Anti-Corruption Action Center. Shabunin wrote his comment with threats under a post on the social network, reacting to Deinega's words, writes "Law and Business", reports UNN.

"It's very funny. First, these clowns lobbied for him. Then they brought in a bunch of their people (including from patient organizations and the Demalliance). Then something went wrong and now they are enemies with Rustem," Deinega said.

"Stupid clowns who escaped from the circus and are absolutely immoral opportunists," he concluded.

 "Listen, you nonentity, if you say something in Kalenyuk's direction like (I quote you) "clown" again, I'll smash your face myself. Is that clear?" – Shabunin almost immediately responded to the criticism.

After that, the opponents began to decide where to meet to clarify the relationship, but did not decide – whether to do it in Kyiv or Kharkiv.

According to media reports, Taras Kotov, a member of the Democratic Axe party, who had previously criticized the Anti-Corruption Action Center and its co-founder Daria Kalenyuk, also expressed a desire to talk to Shabunin.

"Dasha-f16" and her cohort of combat breadwinners have been foisting their ideas on every government in Ukraine since the Revolution of Dignity. And so for 10 years in a row. They strangled and cut the loot," Kotov said.

We remind you that the media once accused Deinega of spending the funds of the "Come Back Alive" charitable foundation for personal needs, as well as evading taxes. He was also accused of resting in Venice and the UAE at the time of the aggravation of hostilities in Donbas in 2019. And after his dismissal from the Ministry of Defense, Deinega, according to available data, is evading service in the Armed Forces.

In the near future, Shabunin should be notified of suspicion in the case of fictitious military service. the SBI is already investigating a number of criminal proceedings against Shabunin: in particular, for evading mobilization, forging NAPC documents, illegally using humanitarian aid and misappropriating a Nissan Pathfinder jeep.

Earlier, the media accused Shabunin of organizing the arson of his own house in order to collect donations for the construction of a larger house. He also actively campaigned for the election of Tetiana Montyan, a pro-Russian propagandist who left for Russia and is suspected of collaboration activities, as a people's deputy.

According to media reports, Mykhailo Zhernakov, head of the DEJURE Foundation, Orest Rudyi, Daria Kalenyuk's husband, Oleksandr Lemenov, chief expert of StateWatch, Oleksandr Salizhenko, editor-in-chief of the Chesno movement, Serhiy Yakob, the civil husband of journalist Natalia Sedletska, journalists Yuriy Butusov, Yuriy Nikolov, Vitaliy Sych, Maksym Opanasenko, Oleksandr Notevskyi, Danylo Mokryk and others are also evading military service.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.34
Bitcoin
$97,757.70
S&P 500
$5,675.59
Tesla
$286.54
Газ TTF
$33.25
Золото
$3,271.70
Ethereum
$1,849.02