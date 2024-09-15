Thousands of swallows die in Austria due to incessant rains

Thousands of swallows have died due to incessant rains in Austria, as bad weather is a deadly danger for birds. BILD writes, UNN reports.

Birds in Austria had to fight desperately against hunger and cold - for tens of thousands of swallows and swifts, the weather in Austria is a deadly threat. Migratory birds on their way to their wintering grounds were caught off guard by the constant rain in Austria. Due to the high humidity, there are practically no insects in the air, which migratory birds feed on while flying. This is compounded by low temperatures, which further exacerbate the birds' exhaustion - the publication writes.

It is emphasized that the corpses of birds are lying on the sidewalks.

We see completely weakened flocks of swallows that will not survive without ambulance or are even dead - said the animal rights organization Tierschutz Austria.

Animal rights activists are calling on local residents to collect the injured birds in boxes and bring them to rescue centers, and are asking for donations to feed the birds.

“We are constantly in touch and on the road, but the number of requests for help exceeds our capacity. Therefore, we are urgently looking for people with a car and a driver's license who could pick up birds from Vienna and the surrounding area and bring them to us,” the activists said.

