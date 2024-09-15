Thousands of swallows die in Austria due to incessant rains

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115685 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118232 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192613 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150495 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151104 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195361 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184468 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104994 views

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50952 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77697 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73919 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 48405 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 55033 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195362 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211425 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199750 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148503 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147856 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152043 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143045 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159520 views
Thousands of swallows die in Austria due to incessant rains

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23809 views

Thousands of swallows and swifts have died in Austria due to constant rain and lack of food. Animal rights activists call on local residents to rescue the weakened birds and ask for donations to feed them.

Thousands of swallows have died due to incessant rains in Austria, as bad weather is a deadly danger for birds. BILD writes, UNN reports.

Details

Birds in Austria had to fight desperately against hunger and cold - for tens of thousands of swallows and swifts, the weather in Austria is a deadly threat. Migratory birds on their way to their wintering grounds were caught off guard by the constant rain in Austria. Due to the high humidity, there are practically no insects in the air, which migratory birds feed on while flying. This is compounded by low temperatures, which further exacerbate the birds' exhaustion

- the publication writes.

It is emphasized that the corpses of birds are lying on the sidewalks.

We see completely weakened flocks of swallows that will not survive without ambulance or are even dead

- said the animal rights organization Tierschutz Austria.

Animal rights activists are calling on local residents to collect the injured birds in boxes and bring them to rescue centers, and are asking for donations to feed the birds.

“We are constantly in touch and on the road, but the number of requests for help exceeds our capacity. Therefore, we are urgently looking for people with a car and a driver's license who could pick up birds from Vienna and the surrounding area and bring them to us,” the activists said.

Recall

In central Norway, an eagle attacked a girl playing on the family farm. The mother and a neighbor rescued the child, the eagle was shot and the girl suffered minor injuries. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyNews of the World

