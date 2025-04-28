$41.750.06
"Poroshenko's wife's lawsuit for division of property is an attempt to circumvent the law" - experts see signs of fraud in the case of the People's Deputy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5262 views

Experts believe that Maryna Poroshenko's lawsuit for division of property is an attempt to circumvent sanctions. The court may be used to withdraw assets from restrictions.

"Poroshenko's wife's lawsuit for division of property is an attempt to circumvent the law" - experts see signs of fraud in the case of the People's Deputy

Maryna and Petro Poroshenko risk being charged with fraud for trying to use the court to circumvent sanctions without a subject of dispute, - writes the publication "Law and Business", referring to the conclusions of leading lawyers. Experts have already called such actions of the politician attempts to circumvent the law and actually withdraw the oligarch's assets from under the sanctions.

According to the publication, lawyers believe that the court cannot consider Maryna Poroshenko's lawsuit against her husband for the division of property, because there is no dispute between the spouses as a basis for the lawsuit. Instead, the intention to use the court decision to circumvent sanctions entails fraud.

On March 27, 2025, Maryna Poroshenko filed a lawsuit with the Kryzhopil District Court of Vinnytsia Oblast for the division of the spouses' property. We are talking about assets, the estimated value of which exceeds 17.1 billion hryvnias (about half a billion dollars).

According to "ZiB", Poroshenko admitted that there are no contradictions between him and his wife regarding the distribution of assets: the lawsuit was filed solely to circumvent sanctions. And according to the law, applying to the court for the division of property is possible only in case of violation, non-recognition or dispute of the right. Therefore, using the court without a real dispute violates the foundations of justice and may qualify as fraud, the publication writes.

As noted in "ZiB", if the proceedings continue without a real dispute between the Poroshenkos about the law, the judge risks not only his reputation, but may also become an accomplice to the offense. According to the law, the only legal solution in such a situation is to close the proceedings in the case.

The authors of the publication provide a list of valuables and assets that Poroshenko's wife wants to win in her favor.  

"In general, of the almost fifty works of art listed in Poroshenko's declaration for 2024, his wife claims the majority. Among the works are works by Russian artists Korovin, Polenov, Levitan, Bryullov, as well as paintings by such European masters as Salvador Dali, El Greco, Van Dyck, Renoir. In addition to works of art, Poroshenko's wife wants to receive shares of PJSC "ZNKIF "Prime Assets Capital" and other property.

The media also mentions that in 2012 P. Poroshenko gave his predecessor Viktor Yanukovych a painting by Ivan Aivazovsky "Constantinople at Dawn" worth $1.8 million at that time.

According to political expert Petro Oleshchuk, Petro Poroshenko is not trying to circumvent the law for the first time.

"By trying to divide property through the court, Poroshenko does not just want to circumvent sanctions. This is how Petro plans to deceive the law and the state, which he has already done dozens of times," - wrote Oleshchuk.

According to him, Maryna Poroshenko's lawsuit for the division of property allows to actually withdraw assets from under the restrictions and delay the process for years due to clarification of property lists, challenging property rights and technical manipulations with registers.

As it is known, in February 2025, sanctions were imposed against a number of oligarchs and politicians who posed a threat to national security. Petro Poroshenko was among them. The media accused him of lobbying the Kharkiv agreements (Black Sea Fleet in Crimea); financing terrorists (purchase of coal from ORDLO); trade in the war with the Russian Federation (Lipetsk factory, "Bogdan" plant in the Russian Federation, etc.); illegal alienation of the oil pipeline from the state jointly with Medvedchuk and the Russians, etc.

Lilia Podolyak

