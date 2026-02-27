Thousands of dead soldiers were missing from the DPRK military's 'march' with the Russian flag - MFA

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, reacted to the march of North Korean military personnel with a Russian flag in Pyongyang, calling it a propaganda farce. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tikhiy's post on the social network "X".

Details

They may appear proud, yet there is nothing to be proud of - Tikhiy stated.

According to him, the public demonstration lacked thousands of DPRK military personnel who died fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine.

What is missing from this propaganda charade are at least 6,000 North Korean soldiers who did not march in Pyongyang that day. They croaked in an illegal war of aggression eight thousand kilometers away, which they had nothing to do with - emphasized the MFA spokesperson.

Tikhiy stressed that the participation of DPRK military personnel in the war is not free aid to Moscow.

It is critical for the entire world to realize that Kim does not supply this cannon fodder for free; in exchange, he receives concrete and dangerous support from Putin - he noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that deepening cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

We believe that this should concern every country in the Indo-Pacific, and we reiterate Ukraine’s readiness to work closely together to tackle common security threats stemming from the deepening Moscow-Pyongyang cooperation - summarized Georgiy Tikhiy.

Recall

