Preventive measures imposed on defendants in the case involving counterfeit Biopatid — Prosecutor General’s Office

At the request of prosecutors from the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the court ordered preventive measures for individuals involved in the case concerning the counterfeit drug "Biopatid." This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The suspect, who owns the clinic, was remanded in custody for 60 days, with the possibility of bail set at UAH 68 million.

Preventive measures in the form of detention with the possibility of bail ranging from UAH 3.5 million to UAH 10 million were imposed on six other participants.

As for the other participants in the scheme, motions for preventive measures are currently under consideration by the court.

No medicinal product containing the active substance tirzepatide, including one called "Biopatid," is registered in Ukraine. All products marketed under this name are counterfeit and pose a danger to health - the Office of the Prosecutor General stated.

According to the investigation, the name of the drug "Biopatid" was invented by the organizer of the scheme, who, being the owner of the "Biopell Medical" trademark, illegally used it to distribute the counterfeit drug.

We remind you

Law enforcement officers exposed and stopped the activities of an organized group that had established large-scale illegal production and nationwide distribution of a counterfeit weight-loss medicinal product called "Biopatid."

According to the investigation, the drug contained the active substance tirzepatide and was sold without the relevant permits, state registration, or proper certification.