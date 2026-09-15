Preventive measures imposed on defendants in the case involving counterfeit Biopatid — Prosecutor General’s Office
Kyiv • UNN
The clinic’s owner was remanded in custody for 60 days with bail set at UAH 68 million. Six other suspects may be released on bail of up to UAH 10 million\r\nhryvnias.
At the request of prosecutors from the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the court ordered preventive measures for individuals involved in the case concerning the counterfeit drug "Biopatid." This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.
Details
The suspect, who owns the clinic, was remanded in custody for 60 days, with the possibility of bail set at UAH 68 million.
Preventive measures in the form of detention with the possibility of bail ranging from UAH 3.5 million to UAH 10 million were imposed on six other participants.
As for the other participants in the scheme, motions for preventive measures are currently under consideration by the court.
No medicinal product containing the active substance tirzepatide, including one called "Biopatid," is registered in Ukraine. All products marketed under this name are counterfeit and pose a danger to health
According to the investigation, the name of the drug "Biopatid" was invented by the organizer of the scheme, who, being the owner of the "Biopell Medical" trademark, illegally used it to distribute the counterfeit drug.
We remind you
Law enforcement officers exposed and stopped the activities of an organized group that had established large-scale illegal production and nationwide distribution of a counterfeit weight-loss medicinal product called "Biopatid."
According to the investigation, the drug contained the active substance tirzepatide and was sold without the relevant permits, state registration, or proper certification.