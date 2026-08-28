Those accused of graffiti at Trump's golf resort found to have a "connection to terrorism"

Photo: turnberry.co.uk

Seven protesters accused of spraying pro-Palestinian graffiti at U.S. President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Scotland last year could face longer prison sentences if convicted because of what prosecutors called a "terrorism connection," UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Activists from the banned organization Palestine Action were charged last year with criminal damage for covering the site with slogans including "Free Gaza" and "Free Palestine," as well as insults directed at Trump.

One of the courses was marked with the words "Gaza is not for sale," and holes were also dug on the course.

The indictment provided by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service on Friday stated that the seven defendants had "maliciously dug up turf on the golf courses," sprayed herbicides on fairways and courses, and painted "political and offensive slogans on the grass."

It added that prosecutors would seek harsher sentences if they were convicted because the alleged offenses were "aggravated by a connection with terrorism."

The defendants were due to appear in court for the first time on Monday, but later on Friday the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said that the hearing had been postponed and would take place in October.

Trump's golf club in Scotland attacked by activists: what happened on the course