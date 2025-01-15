ukenru
“This would be the first step in providing real security guarantees.” Duda calls for inviting Ukraine to NATO

“This would be the first step in providing real security guarantees.” Duda calls for inviting Ukraine to NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43603 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda demands that Ukraine be invited to join NATO as a first step toward providing real security guarantees. Full membership is possible after the cessation of hostilities.

Polish President Andrzej Duda demands that Ukraine be invited to join NATO, as this would be the first step in providing real security guarantees to Ukraine by the Alliance.

Duda said this at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Details

The main thing is the security guarantees for Ukraine that NATO countries can provide. The biggest guarantee that would be and that I hope will be is NATO membership and all the guarantees related to Article 5. We all understand that full accession is possible after the cessation of hostilities, but today, as the President of Poland and a neighbor who has been involved in helping Ukraine from the very beginning, I strongly demand that NATO countries extend an invitation to Ukraine. This would be the first step in providing real security guarantees by the North Atlantic Alliance

- Duda said.

Recall

Russia will demand that Ukraine reduce its military ties with the NATO alliance and become a neutral state with a limited military in any negotiations with future US President Donald Trump.

At a meeting of the NATO Military Committee, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for increased support for Ukraine. He emphasized the growing hostility of Russia and its allies against democratic countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

