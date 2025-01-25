Starting February 1, Ukrainian banks will introduce limits on money transfers

Starting from February 1, 2025, banks in Ukraine will begin to impose restrictions on transfers using IBAN details for customers without documented income. This was reported by the NBU, UNN reports.

For bank customers who cannot document their income, a limit will be set on money transfers using IBAN details.

In particular, customers were divided into three categories.

From 01.02.2025 - for “high” risk customers, a limit of up to UAH 50 thousand per month will be set;

For medium and low risk clients - in accordance with the limits and terms of phased implementation:

from February 01, 2025 - in the amount of up to 150 thousand UAH/month; from June 01, 2025 - in the amount of up to 100 thousand UAH/month.



The limits will not include transfers between two accounts opened by a client with the same bank. If the client has documented income that exceeds the limit set on the date, banks will make transfers within the confirmed income - reports the NBU.

Customers will also have the opportunity to contact the bank to request an increase in the limit upon providing documentary evidence of funds.

Recall

The NBU forecasts inflation to decline to 8.4% in 2025 and 5% in 2026. Inflation is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2025, after which it will gradually slow down.