“This is classic Trump, so let's be serious... it's not going to happen": British Foreign Secretary explains Trump's rhetoric

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 36917 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144039 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125487 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133230 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132962 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110307 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162671 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104395 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113930 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is classic Trump, so let's be serious... it's not going to happen": British Foreign Secretary explains Trump's rhetoric

“This is classic Trump, so let's be serious... it's not going to happen": British Foreign Secretary explains Trump's rhetoric

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27747 views

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called Trump's threats against Greenland “classic Trump” and refused to criticize his ally. France, on the other hand, warned the United States against attempts to establish control over the territory.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized that he was not going to condemn Britain's closest ally. According to Lemmy, the statements of the newly elected US leader are limited to "classic Donald Trump" and, accordingly, do not "predict" confrontation within the Atlantic Alliance.

Writes UNN with reference to News Sky and Infobae.

Details

Journalists asked British Foreign Secretary David Lammy about his view on Donald Trump's recent comments.

Lemmy replied: "I think it's classic Donald Trump." The head of British diplomacy refused to condemn the threats of the United States President-elect Donald Trump regarding possible military action to take control of Greenland. Lemieux explained:

Trump's remarks may be "destabilizing," but he has not always done what he has threatened.

In this sense, answering a direct question about military threats, David Lemmy limited himself to saying: "I'm not in a position to condemn our closest partner.

The British Foreign Secretary said:

Greenland's future is a matter for its people. No NATO country has ever gone to war since NATO was created. And I do not think about it.

Recall

Donald Trump has previously stated his desire to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal under US control. In addition, the newly elected US president called on NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP instead of the current 2%. European politicians responded to Trump's call for European NATO members to increase spending. 

France has warned Donald Trump against establishing control over Greenland through military force or economic coercion.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that the European Union "will not allow other countries of the world to attack its sovereign borders, whoever they are".

Trump looks to Greenland to cement his legacy and expand sphere of US influence - Reuters09.01.25, 13:29 • 20721 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising