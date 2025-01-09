“This is classic Trump, so let's be serious... it's not going to happen": British Foreign Secretary explains Trump's rhetoric

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized that he was not going to condemn Britain's closest ally. According to Lemmy, the statements of the newly elected US leader are limited to "classic Donald Trump" and, accordingly, do not "predict" confrontation within the Atlantic Alliance.

Writes UNN with reference to News Sky and Infobae.

Details

Journalists asked British Foreign Secretary David Lammy about his view on Donald Trump's recent comments.

Lemmy replied: "I think it's classic Donald Trump." The head of British diplomacy refused to condemn the threats of the United States President-elect Donald Trump regarding possible military action to take control of Greenland. Lemieux explained:

Trump's remarks may be "destabilizing," but he has not always done what he has threatened.

In this sense, answering a direct question about military threats, David Lemmy limited himself to saying: "I'm not in a position to condemn our closest partner.

The British Foreign Secretary said:

Greenland's future is a matter for its people. No NATO country has ever gone to war since NATO was created. And I do not think about it.

Recall

Donald Trump has previously stated his desire to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal under US control. In addition, the newly elected US president called on NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP instead of the current 2%. European politicians responded to Trump's call for European NATO members to increase spending.

France has warned Donald Trump against establishing control over Greenland through military force or economic coercion.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that the European Union "will not allow other countries of the world to attack its sovereign borders, whoever they are".

Trump looks to Greenland to cement his legacy and expand sphere of US influence - Reuters