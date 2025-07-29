This is a logistics hub for the occupiers: the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to the strikes on Salsk near Rostov

On the night of July 29, drones attacked the city of Salsk, Rostov Oblast, Russia – the railway was hit. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, a logistics hub is located there for transferring resources, fuel, ammunition, and other cargo to the front in Donetsk Oblast, as well as south to temporarily occupied Crimea and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The railway is the artery of war. Without logistics, the speed of the Russian army's actions on the front slows down - stated the head of the CPD.

He also published video footage of the strike on Salsk.

Recall

On the night of July 25, explosions occurred in Russia's Rostov Oblast after a UAV threat was announced. Local residents reported "loud sounds" in Taganrog, Novocherkassk, Shakhty, and Matveev Kurgan.