"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
05:00 AM • 2986 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 21451 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 94054 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 65112 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 121892 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 66076 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 59929 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 50926 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 44325 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 32016 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
This is a logistics hub for the occupiers: the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to the strikes on Salsk near Rostov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

On the night of July 29, drones attacked the railway in Salsk, Rostov Oblast, which serves as a logistics hub for transferring resources to the front. This could slow down the actions of the Russian army.

This is a logistics hub for the occupiers: the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to the strikes on Salsk near Rostov

On the night of July 29, drones attacked the city of Salsk, Rostov Oblast, Russia – the railway was hit. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, a logistics hub is located there for transferring resources, fuel, ammunition, and other cargo to the front in Donetsk Oblast, as well as south to temporarily occupied Crimea and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The railway is the artery of war. Without logistics, the speed of the Russian army's actions on the front slows down

 - stated the head of the CPD.

He also published video footage of the strike on Salsk.

Recall

On the night of July 25, explosions occurred in Russia's Rostov Oblast after a UAV threat was announced. Local residents reported "loud sounds" in Taganrog, Novocherkassk, Shakhty, and Matveev Kurgan.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
